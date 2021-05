Bhubaneswar: In a major shock, the capital city today registered a total of 1,074 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours .

Out of the fresh new cases, local cases detected were 946 and 128 were quarantine cases , which shows that over 88% local contact cases have been detected.

Notably, so far, 49,330 Covid positive cases have been detected in the capital city and the number of active cases stood at 9,419 in the city while a total 275 persons succumbed to Covid-19.