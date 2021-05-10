BMC directs wholesalers and retailers to purchase goods in shifts from Unit-1 market

Bhubaneswar: Amid corona scare, the timings of wholesalers and retailers to operate in the Unit-I market has been changed to shifts , informed officials of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

In a joint decision between BMC and Commissionerate it has been directed that as the wholesalers start early they can purchase the goods from 3:30am till 6:30am and then in a second shift the retailers can function freely till 12 noon, said the notification.

Besides, the new arrangements will be applied on each weekday during the lockdown. No shopping will be allowed on weekend shutdowns, sources said.