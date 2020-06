Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation declared Siripur Laxmibazaar Basti in Bhubaneswar declared containment zone following detection of COVID19 positive case . Earlier today Subhadra Apartment in Ward-8 of Kalarahanga GP of Bhubaneswar Block, Khurda district declared containment zone from 7PM today till 7PM of June 30 after detection of a COVID19 case .

