BMC Commissioner Pledges Slabbing of Open Drains in Bhubaneswar Within 30 Days

BMC Commissioner announced on Tuesday that all open drains in Bhubaneswar will be slabbed within a month, and drain barricade work will be completed by this weekend. Bhubaneswar has 1800 km of drains, with 1380 km under BMC, including 27 km of open drains. Encroachment issues will be addressed through coordinated meetings.

The urgency follows a tragic incident where a boy was swept away in an open drain on June 18 and later died. In response, the Odisha government suspended Assistant Engineer Santos Kumar Das for negligence and announced departmental actions. Chief Minister Majhi expressed condolences and announced a Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia from the State Disaster Response Fund.