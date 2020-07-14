BluSmart launches new customer-centric features to accelerate green mobility amidst pandemic

Gurgaon: BluSmart India’s first all-electric ride hailing platform today announced a slew of features for the ease of its customers. The company has revamped its services and introduced very exciting features to its platform including Blu Wallet, Hourly Rentals and Referrals. Customers can book safe, sanitized, and reliable electric cabs for travelling in Gurgaon as well as to and for airport at no surge flat fares starting at ₹99.

Speaking about the new features introduced Mr. Anmol Jaggi said that at such a crucial time, “we understand the importance of responsible and safe mobility. Our aim is to provide our patrons with an easy, hassle-free rides and keeping in mind their requirements, we have added these features that will increase our app’s stickiness. We have created a revolutionary way of mobility that is responsible to both the environment and the safety of the customers with heightened focus on sanitization and hygiene.”

The new features that have been rolled out are:

Blu Wallet: a closed in-app wallet that brings increased convenience of in-app payment for its riders and helps in a contactless monetary transaction between the customer and the driver. The Blu Wallet can be recharged using all debit and credit cards, digital wallets, net-banking, and UPI methods.

Hourly Rentals: Giving precedence to safety of customers who want to have the option of keeping the vehicle for a longer duration, BluSmart has launched Hourly Rentals starting at Rs. 199. This feature has been introduced after customers requested for such an option on focused group discussions and surveys. Using this option, customers can keep the same all-electric vehicle with them while they go about attending to their needs in the city. With the rental product, customers in Gurgaon will also be able to take the electric cars to anywhere in Delhi, thus increasing the radius of operations of BluSmart in NCR. The rentals start at 1 hour/10 km going up to 8 hours/80 km, with 1-hour intervals to ensure every need is met.

Referrals: BluSmart in a very short time has successfully reached the milestone of 10k+ active users. In order to spread a culture of clean and green mobility in the city, the company will be launching its referral feature that allows users to invite their friends and family to the new way of responsible mobility. Unlike other referral models, BluSmart will be planting one tree per referral to further its cause of ensuring a cleaner environment for the cities we live in.

Apart from introducing new features BluSmart also has taken good hygiene measures keeping in mind the safety of their customers and drivers

All driver partners have their body-temperature checked prior to taking any duty, for both city and airport services. Their latest temperature and wellness status is made available to the riders via the BluSmart app. This makes BluSmart the only mobility player in India to do this.

The last time of disinfection is also shown to the riders for their safety and comfort.

All cabs have a safety cockpit to physically separate the driver-partner and the rider.

The company follows strict guidelines on AC usage and does not permit the internal recirculation mode in the vehicle.

Driver-partners have been trained to open and close the door for customers, to help them avoid surface-contact as best possible. Besides, all cabs are equipped with surface disinfectants along with hand-sanitizers which can be accessed by riders from the rear seat.

Masks for all – Every driver wears a facemask, and BluSmart has extra facemasks that can be availed by customers too.

Cab drivers use Arogya Setu app extensively as per the government’s directives to help contain the spread effectively in the Delhi-NCR region. BluSmart checks the Aarogya Setu status of each driver every day before they go online.

BluSmart aims to introduce more such interesting features for their consumers in the near future and plans to plant as much trees as possible according the rentals done. Ensuring the at most hygiene and security of their customers BluSmart gives a memorable ride to the customers. So far, BluSmart has reduced over 325 tonnes of CO2 over the last one year by running all electric cars in Delhi NCR

