Blue Dart’s Quarter 3 Sales at ₹ 1,383 crores

Mumbai: Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s leading express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, announced its financial results today for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, at the Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

The company posted ₹ 82 crores profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, stood at ₹ 1,383 crores.

Reflecting on the company’s performance, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart Express Ltd., said, “In the post-pandemic era, as global trade normalizes, we continue to navigate challenges such as higher interest rates and increasing costs. Despite these hurdles, we not only surpassed pre-pandemic revenue levels but also have continued to invest in capacities and strengthened our position as the provider of choice for our customers. Our commitment to customer-centricity remains our top priority, driving our success.”

Discussing the business outlook, he emphasized, “The growth opportunities and continued focus on customer centricity have enabled us to continue to invest, aligned with our strategic focus on People, Process and Technology. This is complemented by a Last In-First Out approach, further reinforcing our market leadership.”

Exceptional Service Quality, coupled with automation and technology, continues to be pivotal in providing customers with a seamless, one-stop solution for all their logistics requirements. The company handled 919 lakh shipments, weighing 314,239 metric tonnes, in the Quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Blue Dart was recently recognized as India’s Top Value Creator 2023 in the transport and logistics category, highlighting its commitment to excellence. The company has not only established itself as the Provider of Choice but also stands out as an Employer of Choice and an Investment of Choice for all its stakeholders. Blue Dart continues to set a precedent in the industry, dedicated to delivering outstanding value and upholding its leadership position.