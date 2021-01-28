Blue Dart announces Q3 results, significantly outperforms with sales growth of 21%

Hyderabad: Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, declared its financial results today for the quarter October – December 2020, at the Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

The company posted ₹937.83 million profit after tax (previous year ₹330.80 million loss) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 stood at ₹10,349.22 million.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, said “Blue Dart has outperformed in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 with an increase in sales by 21%. The stellar performance for the quarter is backed by right yield management and aggressive cost efficiencies delivered though high service delivery by passionate and pandemic warriors frontline Blue Darters. Sectors such as E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer electronics etc. saw rapid scaling owing to a shift in consumer buying behaviour & consumption patterns.”

He further said, “The organization has exceeded expectations with customers with our focus on service quality. We are thrilled to announce that Blue Dart has surmounted all challenges to record an increase in sales. Blue Dart’s strategy has always been ‘Customer First’ and our foundational tool of Customer Centricity, imbibed in every Blue Darter, has only helped propel our growth. Through the year 2020, our focus remained unwavered in ensuring that we continued getting our customers & the nation’s trade through these challenging times. We know and understand that a shipment is very important and matters to our customer, and therefore, it matters to us. Hence we say #IfItsImportantBlueDartIT. This is what helped us survive and thrive in 2020 and this will continue to be our strategy going forward as well. We also acquired two Boeing 757-200 aircraft to stabilise our returns and derive economic value for the long term.

Blue Dart’s role as the Trade Facilitator to the nation, will always continue. Blue Dart will continue to support the vaccine distribution across India to ensure a faster adieu to the ‘Age of the Virus’. During the quarter, we saw an increase in business from e-commerce portals, consumer electronics, Computer IT, pharmaceutical and medical equipment along with other sectors. ”

He adds, “Blue Dart’s success cannot be discussed without mentioning our Blue Darters who have worked round-the-clock to ensure business continuity and exceptional service quality, both of which have been synonymous with our efforts, especially in 2020. Blue Dart has always worked to ensure business continuity for all our customers, always.”

He further adds, “We believe the power of technology and automation will propel the sector faster in a forward direction and Blue Dart will continue investing in these capabilities. We are committed to continuously outperform our industry leading performance and will invest in the Brand, People, Technology, Digitization and Automation to chart a new trajectory as we build our Brand for the future. During the pandemic all our collections from customers and payments to partners have moved to a 100% digitised mode. We pioneered the Contact Less Delivery (CLD) to ensure the safety of our customers and our people, OTP based deliveries, Customer Mobile App, Digital Sorry Card etc. were all launched towards enabling a digital ecosystem.”

Blue Dart remains India’s most innovative and awarded express delivery company. Blue Dart was recently certified as a Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work® Institute India for the 10th year and recognized as the Most Trusted Brand 2020 for the 14th year in a row by Readers Digest. Blue Dart was also ranked amongst the 50 Best Workplaces in India – 2020 by Great Place to Work® Institute and The Economic Times, voted a Superbrand for the 13th year, recognised as a Company with Great People Managers by Great Manager Institute and Forbes, awarded with ET NOW presents Stars of the Industry Awards ‘Brand Leadership Award’ for Excellence In Supply Chain & Logistics. Blue Dart received the prestigious Golden Peacock Award at IOD India’s ‘4th Annual Global Convention on Corporate Ethics & Risk Management’ and recognized by Green Freight Asia (GFA) for its commitment to adopting Green Road Freight Practices as a Carrier in 2019.