Blue Dart announces Q1 financial results with sales clocking in at ₹ 1,343 Crore  

Mumbai : Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, declared its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, at its Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

The company posted profit after tax of ₹ 51.53 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 1,343 crore. Blue Dart, known for its extensive network and cutting-edge technology, demonstrated consistent growth and remained on track with its expansion plans.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express, commented on the company’s performance, stating, “Our position as a leading logistics provider is a result of our commitment to operational efficiency and customer-centric solutions. We are optimistic about the growth opportunities that align with the country’s development. By expanding our network, leveraging technology, and enhancing service capabilities, we are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Blue Dart’s positive outlook reflects its readiness to capitalize on future prospects and maintain its reputation as a provider of exceptional logistics solutions. In the first quarter, the company expanded its electric vehicle (EV) fleet, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, Blue Dart launched drone deliveries in collaboration with a leading drone technology company, marking a significant advancement in cleaner and more efficient delivery solutions. Blue Dart stands as a frontrunner in harnessing drone technology for commercial use in the logistics sector. The company’s commitment to excellence was also recognized with the Best Express Logistics Service Provider Award at the 6th Indian Logistics Strategy Summit 2024.