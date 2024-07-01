BLS International Unveils “People Hub”: An AI-powered in-house HRMS system

New Delhi, July 1st, 2024: BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens and a global leader in visa processing and consular services, has launched “People Hub,” a cutting-edge in-house HRMS solution developed in collaboration with TexlaCulture. Designed to be the ultimate solution for all HR-related needs, People Hub promises to transform BLS’ HR management into a completely paperless, AI-driven process, promoting sustainability and operational efficiency.

Headquartered in Delhi, the system will seamlessly manage operations across BLS offices in over 66 countries, securing data and preventing tampering with features like face authentication and location access. Legal compliances across all operating countries were considered while building this software to ensure smooth, secure, and efficient HR management for BLS’ more than 60,000+ employees & associates and various offices. Its AI-driven modules recommend training programs based on employee performance and feedback, ensuring continuous skill development. With compatibility for both Android and iOS, People Hub is accessible to all employees, regardless of their location.

Mr. Gautam Aggarwal, Chief Human Resources Officer of BLS International Services Ltd., said “People Hub represents a monumental leap forward in our HR operations, embodying our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence. By leveraging AI and advanced security features, we are not only streamlining our processes but also ensuring the highest standards of data integrity and employee development across our global operations. This platform is a testament to our dedication to creating a seamless, paperless, and efficient work environment for our various employees, fostering growth and compliance in over 66 countries.”

By integrating cutting-edge security protocols, BLS International demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding employee information and maintaining the highest standards of privacy and integrity in all its operations.