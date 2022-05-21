Blood Donation Drive at Tata Steel Kalinganagar; 334 units of blood donated

Kalinganagar : A blood donation drive was organised by Contract Safety Management Team of Logistics Operations Department, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) in association with Central Red Cross Blood Bank, Cuttack at Green Transport Park, Tata Steel Kalinganagar on Thursday.

Despite the scorching heat of summer, employees of Tata Steel and various vendor partners voluntarily lined up to donate blood during the whole day. A total of 334 units of blood were collected through the programme.

The blood donation drive with the theme ‘Blood is not for Road’ was inaugurated by Mr C L Karn, Chief, Logistics Operations, TSK in the presence of Mr R S Mishra, Chief Safety (Operations), TSK, Mr Pramod Kumar Thakur, Head, Outbound Logistics, TSK, Mr Manoj Kumar Pradhan, Head, Inbound Logistics & RMHS, TSK and Mr Bismay Kumar Behera, Head Mechanical Maintenance RMHS, TSK

Among others present on the occasion were Dr Raghunath Behura, Medical Officer, Central Red Cross Blood Bank along with senior officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.