Blood Donation Camp by Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL)

New Delhi : While celebrating the “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd.(MECL), a Miniratna CPSE under the Ministry of Minesin collaboration with the Rotary Club of Nagpur had organized a blood donation camp recently at Gurukul, Corporate Office, Nagpuras acommemorative activity.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Dr. Ranjit Rath, Chairman-cum-Managing Director,along with other senior officials of MECL.In his Inaugural Speech Dr. Rath emphasized the need for such Camps in the backdrop of the vast population. He expressed satisfaction that MECL is humbly working towards the social cause people below the poverty line.There sponse of the staff/officers of the MECL was over whelming as more than 50 employees of MECL donated blood in the camp..Dr.Rath expressed his gratitude towards the doctors of Life Line Blood Bank and the Rotary Club members,for their participation and making the camp a big success.