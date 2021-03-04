Block Diwas/ Youm e Block observed across all the districts of Kashmir

Srinagar: As part of Governments ambitious Jan Abhiyan programme, the Block Divas or Youm-e-Block was today observed with great enthusiasm across all the districts of Kashmir division.

On the occasion, the respective District Administrations organised grievance redressal camps besides other related events at Block Headquarters and at different locations of the district to listen to the public issues, grievances and raise awareness on various Centrally Sponsored Schemes meant for welfare of youth, farmers and others.

Besides, the team headed by various officers assessed the progress of developmental works being executed in different sectors and redressed the public grievances as well as providing the services to the masses at their door steps to strengthen grassroots level democracy.

At Budgam: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today convened a public outreach cum interaction programme at Block Headquarter Rathsuna, Beerwah.

On the occasion, people hailing from different areas of the Block Rathsuna attended the darbar and apprised the DDC of their problems particularly related to drinking water supply, roads, HT and LT lines, development of play fields etc.

While interacting with the public, the DDC urged upon general public to take active part when projects/ schemes relating to development and upliftment of the concerned areas/ villages are framed and planned. He said that their role will prove pivotal in identifying priority projects, works to be taken in hand through various agencies and departments.

He said that since the introduction of Panchayati Raj System, representatives selected by the people have an important role as they are bridge between administration and common people, their sincere desire and endeavor to deliver in the interest of cumulative benefit of all sections on equal parameters will emerge as sustained commitment of progress.

The DDC assured all deputations and individuals that their issues/ demands will be seriously taken note of, however many issues of urgent category were addressed on spot.

Meanwhile, the DDC during the visit kick started a cricket tournament to be played at the sports Ground Rathsuna, on the occasion a huge gathering of locals and players applauded the approach of DDC after he physically took part in the ongoing match.

The DDC also inspected PHC Rathsuna and took stock of the services being provided to the patients.

The day long programme was attended by SDM Beerwah, DDC Member Rathsuna, CMO, CEO, SDPO Magam, all Exens, Tehsildar, BMO Magam, and others concerned.

Similar programmes under Block Diwas initiative were also held at SDM office Khansahab and Chadoora.

At Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today convened a mega public outreach cum interaction programme at far flung area of Gund, Kangan.

Thousands of local people and PRIs hailing from different areas of block Gund including Surfraw, Sonamarg, Haqnar, Ramwari and Ganiwan area attended the darbar and apprised the chair of their issues including those related to development of roads.

While interacting with the public, the DDC reiterated that the main aim and objective of this programme is to take firsthand appraisal of all issues on spot at gross root level and to ensure timely disposal of the same.

The DC assured PRIs and individuals that the issues and demands they have put forth and registered will be seriously looked into. He also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent category.

Regarding Degree College in Gund, DC said that the land for it has already been identified and proposal is also forwarded to higher authorities for approval.

The DC also assured the locals that issue of employment in Zojila Tunnel project for locals shall be raised with the concerned.

While replying to the demands put forth, the DC said that under Back to Village 2nd and 3rd, 252 works are approved in the district and process in this regard is also initiated.

He further added that District Administration is ensuring to provide all facilities to the people at their doorsteps especially to the people living in such tough terrain and in this regard necessary instructions are already given to line departments.

Among others, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, SDM Kangan, CMO, executive engineers of various engineering wings, Tehsildar Gund, and other concerned were present on the occasion, besides the DDC members, BDC chairpersons and Sarpanchs also participated in the event.

Later, DDC also distributed financial assistance, Agriculture equipments and sanction letters among the beneficiaries.

Similar programmes under Block Divas initiative were also held at other identified places of the district.

At Anantnag: The public outreach cum grievance redressal programme or Block Diwas was held at district headquarters and at all sub divisions of the district.

In this connection, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Anshul Garg visited Tehsil Shangus and held a Mega Public Darbar where a large number of people, delegations, Auqaf Committee members, PRI members and officers of the line departments were present.

While stressing on importance of transparency in governance, the DDC impressed upon the officers to adequately publicise their schemes, project details, curtailment schedules, etc. He added that this would ensure that the people are informed properly and they do not suffer unnecessarily. He also called for proportionate utilization of funds in all Panchayat Halqas.

Speaking on the occasion, the ACD advised the general public to realize their power through Gram Sabhas, which he said, would act as ‘pressure points’ to meet out their demands and needs. He called for greater coordination between the Public and the Administration, and hoped that the PRI members serve as ‘bridge’ in this regard.

On the occasion, scores of public delegations raised their grievances and demands before the DDC. They demanded provision of all Basic Health Care Facilities at SDH Shangus, Women Degree College and Mini Secretariat for Shangus, Development of Park at Datinagh, delimitation of Panchayat Halqa Shangus, Telecom facilities in Sush village, development of stadium at Nowgam etc.

The DDC listened to them patiently and issued appropriate on spot directions to the concerned for redressal of genuine demands. He also assured for projection of non jurisdictional demands before the higher authorities.

The DDC during the visit was accompanied by ACD, ACR and other concerned district officers.

At Bijbehara and Dooru ADC (S) and ADC (G) presided over public darbars and listened to the public demands. The officers besides other activities distributed Domicile and OSC certificates among the beneficiaries.

Later, the DDC chaired a separate meeting with officers of Health, ICDS and other concerned departments to review progress of Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The meeting was informed that the 3rd phase of the programme is underway in the district. In this phase people above 60 years and above 45 years having some comorbidities are being vaccinated.

He directed the officers to ensure that the targets under the programme are met in time.

At Pulwama: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer today chaired a daylong grievance redressal camp at Pampore block of the district and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.

On the occasion, the DDC directed the concerned Officers to be proactive and remain accessible to the people so that the purpose of the initiative is fulfilled. He added that an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) counter has been introduced in the Block Diwas and issues related to electoral registration shall be redressed besides counters for registration under JK-Sehat Scheme have also been introduced in this Block Divas.

During the Public hearing various delegations besides a large number of individuals and deputations from Panchayats apprised the DDC about the issues pertaining to the different departments including Health, Education, Horticulture, Agriculture, Jal Sakti, RDD, R&B, Power Deptt, Social Welfare, ICDS and other sectors.

The delegations also raised the issues regarding the provision of various services like revenue extracts, domicile certificates, caste certificates, dependency certificates, registration for various individual benefit schemes including social Security schemes for Old age pensions, handicap pensions, scholarships and submitted memorandum of demands pertaining to their respective Panchayat Halqas.

On the occasion, many grievances were resolved on the spot and rest were forwarded to the concerned departments for prompt redressal through an established tracking system.

Block Divas was held also held in block Pulwama and Tral, where detailed discussion was held regarding different developmental projects besides issues faced by the common masses of different panchayats, where designated officers including ADC Tral and ADC Pulwama besides other district and sectoral officers listened to the demands and issues of the people.

Moreover, the departmental functionaries also visited their respective jurisdictions to listen to the grievances of the general public, and hold awareness programmes regarding various schemes.

It is worthwhile to mention that Town Hall, Pulwama is the designated Venue of block Diwas for blocks Litter, Achgoza, Shadimarg, Newa and Kakapora whereas the Town Hall, Pampore and Town Hall, Tral have been designated as venues for blocks Pampore, Awantipora and Tral, Dadsara Aripal respectively.

The DDC during the visit was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora, Block Development Officer, Pampore and Tehsildar Pampore .

At Baramulla: To mark the celebration of Block Divas in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bupinder Kumar today paid visit to Uri where he chaired a public grievance camp and listened to various issues and demands of the people meant for the overall welfare and development of the area.

At the outset, SDM Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik presented the valedictory address wherein he welcomed Bupinder Kumar for assuming the charge as DC Baramulla. He also presented a brief profile of Uri region and gave an appraisal of progress cum performance achieved in various sectors in the area.

On the occasion, the PRIs and other prominent stakeholders highlighted their grievances viz availability of potable drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, road connectivity and other matters of vital public significance.

The DC gave a patient hearing and assured that all their issues and demands shall be taken with the concerned authorities for their timely redressal.

He urged upon the people to cooperate with the administration in carrying out the COVID-19 vaccination programme smoothly and successfully and follow all the requisite guidelines that shall be issued by the authorities.

He also emphasized upon them to come forward and reap the benefits of various welfare schemes especially the recently launched PM- Ayushman Bharat (SEHAT) Scheme and further added that every possible step shall be taken for the holistic development of border areas.

The DC said that the administration is keen to streamline public service delivery and added that various developmental works are being identified and subsequently approved for their execution.

Meanwhile, the DC issued on-spot directions to various concerned officers with regard to the redressal of some issues and demands for which the people expressed gratitude to the administration. He impressed upon the concerned departments to pay due respect and fully cooperate with the PRIs as they are the important stakeholders of our society.

DDC Member Boniyar, BDC chairpersons of Uri and Parenpilla blocks, officers from RDD, Jal Shakti, PDD, PMGSY, NHPC, R&B among other concerned departments were present on the occasion.

At Shopian: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya listened to people in Kaprin Block at Government Higher Secondary School, Kaprin and redressed hundreds of grievances on spot.

He directed PHE Department to provide portable drinking water facilities to the areas especially Shah Mohalla Kaprin, Shopian within the shortest possible time.

On the occasion, DDC appealed to people to become active participants and come forward so that the issues of daily importance are redressed in the minimum possible time.

He also directed the concerned officers to be proactive and remain accessible to the people so that the purpose of the initiative is fulfilled in letter and spirit.

During the public hearing, various deputations, delegations and individuals apprised the DDC about the issues pertaining to different departments.

The DDC gave patient hearing and also assured timely redressal of the grievances whereas on spot directions were also passed for the redressal of the genuine demands raised by the people.

At Kulgam: The District Administration organised Mega Block Diwas at 3 blocks viz. Devsar, Kulgam and D.H.Pora blocks the district to take appraisal of the peoples issues, grievances and demands.

On the occasion, Officers and officials from line departments listened to issues, grievances and demands of the people for timely redressal at all the three venues.

Meanwhile to take first hand appraisal of public grievances and demands, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat along with A-SP, Mohammad Yousuf remained available at Town Complex Devsar, where he listened to grievances and issues of people for redressal.

People from various areas including Kund, Sopat, Devsar apprised the DC about various issues and put forth their demands for redressal.

The DC after paying kind attention to the people resolves some of the grievances on the spot and assured to mitigate all the issues and grievances of the local populace within the stipulated time.

He directed the officers and officials of all departments to remain available for public at all times to resolve the issues of public on priority.

Keeping in view the Season of horticultural and allied activities, the DC directed the concerned to ensure batch wise sampling of pesticides/insecticides for quality check so that sale of spurious drugs/products can be checked.

Present on the occasion were, ACD, Tehsildar, BMO, BDOs and other officers besides District Development Council member, Devsar, PRI members, besides a large number of people participated in the programme.

Later, the DC visited Vessu Migrant Colony and participated in a Milan function organized on eve of Mahashivratri. He also took stock of arrangements that have been put in place for smooth celebrations of Mahashivratri.

At Bandipora: The Block Diwas was observed in all blocks of the district, with enthusiastic participation of the public during which officers listened to public issues, grievances and demands.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad attended the public darbar at Bapora in Arin block and listened to the public grievances besides conducting a marathon field visit of the block and inspected various developmental projects.

During the public darbar, locals, social workers, senior citizens and civil society members put forth a plethora of developmental issues of the area. The delegations also raised several inter-departmental issues and sought intervention of district administration for resolution of their issues.

At least 60 grievances were raised during the public darbar out of which 20 demands were resolved on the spot while other issues raised on the spot demanded a field visit.

The DC conducted an extensive tour of the Arin block and inspected various developmental projects. He visited PHC Chuntimulla, Higher Secondary School Chuntimulla, PMGSY road from Chuntimulla to Kudara, Water Supply Scheme Chuntimulla and other developmental projects.

During the visit several on spot decisions were taken for resolution of grievances raised during the public darbar. For various issues that involve multiple departments, the DC directed for joint inspection of the concerned departments to resolve the issues observed during the interaction with the public.

Dr Owais exhorted the executing agencies to stick to the timelines already fixed for completion of projects. Concerned officers were directed to undertake surprise inspections of government offices for ensuring punctuality of employees in offices. He stressed that Government officials should be freely accessible to the public, take note of their grievances and work with added zeal to address these grievances.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Chief Medical Officer, Executive Engineers of various departments, Block Development Officers and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

At Kupwara: The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Imam Din today visited Lolab sub division and chaired two separate Public Darbars at Higher Secondary School and Community Hall Warnow Lolab.

During the visit, the DDC paid an inspection to the NTPHC Cherkoot and suspended a doctor on the spot who was found absent from the duty. The DDC directed the CMO to conduct an enquiry into the matter and submit its report to his office within two days positively.

While addressing the Public Darbar at GHSS Warnow, the DDC said that the District Administration has intensified the efforts to reach out to the people residing in far flung areas of the district to resolve their developmental issues. He urged upon the officers and field functionaries of the district to play pro active role in resolving the problems of the people at ground level.

Meanwhile, the elected representatives and PRIs of the area put forth various developmental issues and problems of their concerned areas before the chair. The issues raised include erratic power supply, scarcity of potable water, upgradation of local roads, shortage of lecturers in Higher Secondary Warnow, upgradation of Medical Aid Centre Warnow etc.

The DDC heard the representatives patiently and assured them for proper and timely resolution to their genuine demands. He issued on spot directions to the concerned officers for taking note of the problems of the people and resolving them on priority.

On complaints of drug abuse, the DDC directed the concerned Police officers to intensify the efforts in curbing the drug menace in the area. He also directed CEO Kupwara to ensure awareness session about the ill effects of drugs in the schools during the morning assembly.

At Community Hall, Warnow, DDC chaired a separate Public Darbar in which various public delegations from Krusan, Khurhama, Warnow and other areas besides, officers and PRIs participated.

On the occasion, the public delegations apprised the DDC about various demands and developmental issues of their concerned villages including establishment of Playgrounds, Aadhaar enrollment centre, unavailability of proper staff in schools, minimizing electricity charges to the BPL households etc.

After listening to the public issues, the DDC directed District Youth Services & Sports Officer for identification of land in the area for establishment of the play ground. He also directed the CEO for detachment of all the teachers and ensuring their deployment in respective schools.

He further directed the Agriculture officers for timely distribution of hybrid seeds among the farmers for better agriculture season ahead.

Replying to a complaint about non availability of proper building for Primary School Bajard Mohallah, the DDC issued on spot directions to the CEO for proper accommodation of the school.

Later, the DDC planted a pine sapling in the premises of the Community Hall to gather mass momentum for ongoing plantation drive.

SSP Kupwara, Shri Ram Ambarkar, ADDC Kupwara, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, SDM Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Dy. Chairman DDC, Farooq Ahmad Mir, CMO, CEO, District and Sectoral Officers, besides, BDCs and PRIs participated in the day long public darbars.