BLive Launches First Multi-brand EV Experience Store in Karnataka

Bangalore: India’s first Digital platform for EVs, BLive, today announced the opening of its first Multibrand EV Experience Store in Karnataka’s Hubli. The BLive EV Experience store launched at Vidyanagar in Hubli will offer a wide range of products and support directly to EV customers across the region. BLive aims to offer an interactive experience to all its customers by showcasing over 20+ brands of electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and electric bicycles (e-bikes) designed and manufactured by Indian brands, through its unique Omni channel platform. The new store will have an in-house quick service kiosk, battery swap facilities, EV charging infrastructure. It will also act as a customer experience centre for brands.

Through this Experience store, BLive aims to bring everything related to E2W under one roof from key brands like Kinetic Green, Techo Electra, Gemopai, BattRE, LML – Detel, E-Motorad, Felidae and others to charging solutions and also post Sales service packages. There are specific products for businesses especially for Delivery companies. BLive Experience Stores brings the unique Phygital experience to help consumers experience EVs and understand EVs before purchase.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the store, Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive, said, “With the launch of the multibrand EV retail concept, BLive is participating in the global movement to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. We want to emphasise the affordability and reliability aspect of EVs to enable consumers with smooth last mile connectivity. BLive is adopting an all-inclusive approach in the electric vehicle market; bridging all aspects and setting up a one-stop shop for all consumer needs. The BLive Experience Stores, which will soon be live across 100+ locations in India, will help consumer experience and buy their choice of EVs.”

By setting-up this store in Hubballi, BLive is trying to bring Clean Tech closer to customers, thus joining the global vision of bringing down the carbon emissions to zero. The store is not only going to give the customers a hands-on EV experience but a variety of brands and designs of vehicles to choose from as per their convenience. The store will also provide an extensive after-sales EV care experience, including roadside assistance, easy finance options, comprehensive service packages and e-mobility spares parts.

Emphasizing on BLive’s plans for the future, Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-Founder, BLive said, “We are aggressively looking at opening more stores in Karnataka & Goa in coming days. Our aim is to disrupt the mobility landscape and bring a positive transformation in the way Indians commute. BLive is pushing boundaries to create an affordable & sustainable ecosystem for clean last-mile mobility in India.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Girish Mane, Future Auto Solutions, Store Partner for BLive said, “We are looking forward to our partnership with BLive. We are happy to be one of the first Store Partners in Karnataka. Having a multi brand EV Store gives us an opportunity to offer more products to customers and offer the unique BLive Store Experience.”

BLive is focused on launching EV Experience stores initially in South and West India. BLive also plans to drive a deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where customers struggle to shift to clean mobility due to lack of options and is looking for more store partners on a franchise model to open more stores across the country.