Coupled with perseverance & festive fervor, Blast furnace-1 (Godavari) collective of RINL Visakhapatnam Steel Plant cornered glory yet again by achieving a record Hot Metal production of 8100 Tons from BF 1 (Godavari) on 15th Jan 2023, which is the best daily production by BF-1, since inception. The previous best daily production of 8019 tons was achieved from Blast Furnace-1 on 18th February, 2022.

Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL congratulated RINL collective for achieving the record production.