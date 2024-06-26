BJP’s Om Birla Wins Speaker Position in Historic 18th Lok Sabha Election

Three-time BJP MP Om Birla will return as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha after defeating Congress’ eight-time MP from Kerala, Kodikunnil Suresh, in Wednesday’s election. This was the first contest for the position in 48 years, following the Opposition’s accusations that the ruling NDA snubbed them by not assuring the Deputy Speaker’s post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion, which was adopted by a voice vote, with the pro-tem Speaker announcing that the Ayes have it.