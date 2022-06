Mumbai: “…BJP’s central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra..,” BJP national president JP Nadda.Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Eknath Shinde on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis on being sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis has decided to join the Maharashtra government on the request of BJP chief JP Nadda, tweets Union Home minister Amit Shah.