The BJP today took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that AAP’s vote share is up by four per cent in Gujarat since the raid on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, if that is the case then Mr. Kejiriwal should himself send Mr. Sisodia to jail as it will further increase the AAP vote.

Terming his comments as drama, Mr Patra said, people understand it. The BJP leader alleged that the AAP is trying to divert the attention of the public from irregularities in the implementation of excise policy in the national capital.

Mr. Patra said, Mr. Kejriwal should answer the questions raised by the BJP on the issue. Mr Patra also questioned Mr Kejriwal’s claim of honesty, citing the actions against AAP leaders including Satyendar Jain and Jitender Tomar in different cases.