BJP to form third successive government in Haryana, NC-Congress move towards majority in J-K

New Delhi: The BJP is poised to form its third successive government in Haryana and National Conference-Congress alliance is on course to form government in Jammu and Kashmir as results of assembly polls on Tuesday sprung a few surprises.

Proving wrong predictions of exit polls, BJP is moving towards its biggest victory in Haryana polls with the Hindi heartland state seemingly turning into one of its bastions. The BJP is set for hat-trick and will create electoral history in the state. The Congress, which was seen to be having advantage of anti-incumbency and was seen to be ahead in the perception battle, fumbled again and could not pull enough weight to dislodge the BJP, which proved that it continues to have support of a rainbow of caste groups in the state.

BJP leaders said that it was “pro-incumbency” for their government in Haryana based on the work it had done in the past 10 years.

As per the latest trends from the Election Commission, BJP is leading or has won 49 seats in Haryana (won 27, leading 22) and Congress is leading or has won 36 seats (won 25, leading 11). Indian National Lok Dal is leading on two seats and Independents have won or are leading 3 seats. The Haryana assembly has 90 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference is leading or has won 42 seats (won 41, leading 1), BJP is leading or has won 29 seats (won 27, leading 2), Congress won 6 seats, PDP 3, JK People’s Conference 1, AAP 1 and Independents 7. CPI-M is leading on one seat.

The Congress improved its vote share in Haryana compared to the last assembly elections but so did the BJP. Both parties have around 39 per cent votes.

Even as the trends showed that BJP was ahead by a margin of 15 seats in Haryana, Congress leaders insisted that the party will see a surge in the last rounds of counting. They claimed that the Election Commission was not updating its website on realtime basis.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who won from Ladwa, greeted BJP workers and leaders at his residence in Kurukshetra following party’s impressive performance in the polls.

“I want to thank the 2.80 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on the works of BJP for the third time. All this is only because of PM Modi. Under his leadership, we are moving forward. He spoke to me and gave his blessings. I had faith that the poor, farmers and the youth of Haryana would bless me,” he said.

Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said people have rejected Congress.

“People have given this message that the policies of PM Modi had a positive impact on the people of the state. This is a record in Haryana that a party has come to power for the third time,” he said.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, widely seen to be the face of Congress campaign, won from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi by a margin of over 71,000 votes. Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat won from Julana.

Phogat said her victory represents “the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight” and hailed it as “the victory of every struggle, of truth”.

“This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me,” the she said. Phogat won by a margin of 5,761 votes.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala’s son Aditya won his maiden election from Kaithal.

In Jammu and Kashmir, senior National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah expressed happiness over the outcome and said Omar Abdullah, who won from both the seats he contested, will be the Chief Minister of the state.

“People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don’t accept the decision that was taken on August 5…Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

Polling was held for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir in the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

“We want to tackle issues of unemployment, inflation and others. I am grateful to everybody for casting their votes,” Farooq Abdullah said.

Omar Abdullah, who won from Budgam and Ganderbal, expressed his gratitude to the voters.

“We should wait for the final results to come. Only after that we can say something. As of now, I am really happy that NC has got victory and we are thankful to the voters. People have supported us more than we expected. It will now be our efforts to prove that we are worth these votes,” Abdullah said.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti congratulated Congress and NC for the mandate in their favour.

Her daughter Iltija Mehbooba Mufti lost the poll from Srigufwara-Bijbehara.

Polling was held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and in Haryana on October 5.