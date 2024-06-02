NationalTop News

BJP Secures Third Term in Arunachal Pradesh with 46 out of 60 Assembly Seats; CM Pema Khandu Wins Unopposed

The BJP won 46 out of 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls, securing a third consecutive term in power. The National People’s Party secured five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party got three, and Congress secured one seat. Arunachal CM Pema Khandu won unopposed from the Mukto Assembly constituency.

