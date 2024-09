The BJP has announced its star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly elections, including:

PM Narendra Modi

Union Ministers : JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari

: JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari Chief Ministers : Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yogi Adityanath, Bhajanlal Sharma

: Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yogi Adityanath, Bhajanlal Sharma Haryana CM: Nayab Singh Saini

The list features key party leaders expected to boost the BJP’s campaign.