BJP releases first list of 160 candidates for Gujarat assembly elections

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from Ghatlodia seat while State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi will be the BJP candidate from Majura assembly constituency in the ensuing state assembly polls.

The party has fielded cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, and Hardik Patel from Viramgam constituency.

The party today released its first list of 160 candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections. Senior party leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the name of the candidates.

Mr. Yadav informed that senior BJP leaders, including Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel, Bhupendra Chudasma, Saurabh Pate and RC Faldu, will not contest the polls this time, and they have written to the party in this regard.

In today’s list, the party has changed candidates for 38 assembly seats which it had won in the 2017 elections.