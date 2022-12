BJP national president JP Nadda would come on a visit to the State on December 28.

He would join in programmes in different places in the Kandhamal and Puri Lok Sabha constituencies, informed BJP State general secretary Dr Lekhasri Samantsinghar here on Friday.

Nadda would hold talks with local party leaders for strengthening the party organisation. He advised them to apprise the people about the welfare schemes being implemented by the Modi Government for Odisha.