BJP National President JP Nadda interacts with group of diplomatic mission heads to India in New Delhi

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda interacted with a group of diplomatic mission heads to India in New Delhi yesterday, July 5. Heads of Missions to India from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mozambique, South Korea, Suriname, Sweden, and Tanzania were present in this interaction.

The participants asked queries about the BJP’s phenomenal growth in the last nine years, the party’s membership drive, and use of technology, as well as about BJP’s strategy in expanding its presence in various states. Mr. Nadda has elaborated in detail on all the issues. The interaction is part of the “KNOW BJP” Initiative launched by the BJP National President on the 42nd foundation day of the BJP.