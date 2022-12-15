BJP MPs from Odisha along with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and seek implementation of Ayushman Bharat in state

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, BJP MPs from Odisha along with Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought his personal intervention for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state.

Pradhan tweets “Accompanied the delegation of MPs from @BJP4Odisha to seek the personal intervention of Shri @mansukhmandviya for pursuing the Govt. of Odisha to implement #AyushmanBharat in the state for the larger benefit of 4.5 core people in Odisha.”

“No needy citizen must be denied of this universal healthcare scheme of GoI, especially my Odia brothers and sisters,” said Pradhan.