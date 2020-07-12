BJP MP Suresh Pujari reminded Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik about his promise to revive Bargarh Co-Op Sugar Mill Ltd

Bargarh: BJP MP Suresh Pujari reminded Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik about his promise about the revival of Bargarh Co-Op Sugar Mill Ltd, Tora & a package of Rs.11 Cr last year.

“Appeal to Hon’ble CM Sri @Naveen_Odisha reminding him about his promise about the revival of Bargarh Co-Op Sugar Mill Ltd, Tora & a package of Rs.11 Cr last year & urged him @CMO_Odisha to translate it into reality & assured him my support in bringing it back to it’s past glory,” tweets MP Suresh Pujari.

