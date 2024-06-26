New Delhi: BJP MP Om Birla elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. Om Birla wins Lok Sabha Speaker battle, to steer Lower House for 2nd term.

18th Lok Sabha: BJP MP Om Birla occupies the Chair of Lok Sabha Speaker after being elected as the Speaker; PM Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accompany him to the Chair .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi moves motion for the election of BJP MP Om Birla as the Speaker of Lok Sabha. “Respected Speaker Sir, it is the good fortune of the House that you are occupying this Chair for the second time. I congratulate you and the entire House,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “I want to congratulate you on behalf of the House. It is a huge responsibility for you to sit on this post for the second time during the Amrit Kaal. With your experience, we hope that you will guide us for the next 5 years. ‘Aapke chehre par yeh meethi meethi muskaan poore Sadan ko prasann rakhti hai’. Becoming the Speaker for the second time is a record in itself. Balram Jakhar got the opportunity to serve as the Speaker for the second term after competing 5 years and today you are doing the same…”

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi says “We are confident that by allowing the Opposition to speak, by allowing us to represent the people of India, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India. I’d like to once again congratulate you and also all the members of the House who have won their election”