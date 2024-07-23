BJP MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi Files Nomination for Deputy Speaker in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: BJP legislator Bhabani Shankar Bhoi submitted his nomination for the deputy speaker position in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.

Flanked by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, and others, the Talsara MLA officially entered the race for the post.

Having been elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2019 and again in 2024, Bhoi is a seasoned member. The election for the deputy speaker role is scheduled for Wednesday, provided there are multiple nominees, as per an official statement.