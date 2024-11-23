BJP-led Mahayuti alliance sweeps Maharashtra Assembly Elections; JMM led I.N.D.I.A. bloc retains Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance has swept the Maharashtra Assembly Elections with an impressive mandate, while Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc has retained power in Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, out of a total of 288 seats, so far BJP has bagged 128 seats and is leading at 4 seats, while Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has won 56 while ahead in one. Ajit Pawar-led NCP has secured 40 and is leading in one seats.

Congress has won 13 and is leading in 3 seats, while NCP Sharad Pawar group has bagged 10 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 20 seats and others have won 10 seats.

Mahayuti coalition comprises BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.

Among prominent candidates who won include, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shive Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar. BJP’s Rahul Narwekar, Nitesh Narayan Rane, Manisha Chaudhary, Dr. Vijaykumar and Atul Bhatkhalkar and Shiv Sena’s Uday Samant, Rajesh Vinayak Kshirsagar and Rajendra Gavit. Aditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) has also registered victory.

Among prominent candidates who lost the elections include, Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, Nawab Malik of NCP, Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora, Kedar Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT)

Talking to media, Maharashtra’s incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described his party’s victory as landslide, attributing it to the people’s recognition of the good work done by the Mahayuti alliance over the past two and a half years. Mr Shinde expressed gratitude to the public for their support and emphasized that the victory was a reward for the alliance’s dedicated efforts. He also announced that top leaders of Mahayuti would meet soon to discuss and decide on the next Chief Minister’s position.

Among prominent candidates who are trailing include Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, NCP’s Zeeshan Siddique, Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC and Amit Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

In Jharkhand, out of a total of 81 seats, ruling JMM has been victorious in 34 seats, while Congress won 16 seats. RJD bagged four seats. BJP got 21 seats, Others have won six seats.

The INDIA bloc comprises, JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janta Dal and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Prominent winning candidates include Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, JMM’s Basant Soren, Chief Minister’s wife and JMM candidate Kalpana Soren and Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren and Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi.

Among prominent candidates who lost the elections include, AJSU President Sudesh Mahto.

All 288 assembly seats went to polls in Maharashtra on 20th of November while in Jharkhand, polling was held in two phases on 13th and 20th of this month for 81 seats.