BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive term today. He will be administered oath as 18th Chief Minister of the state by Governor Acharya Devvrat. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Gandhinagar at 2 pm, that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and host of dignitaries from across the country.

Mr. Patel was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party by the newly elected MLAs in the presence of party observers and senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Arjun Munda, and BS Yediyurappa yesterday in Gandhinagar. After the meeting, Mr. Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan and staked a claim to form a new government, two days after the BJP won a record mandate in the assembly elections by winning 156 seats in the 182-member House.