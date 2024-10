BJP leader and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today, following the BJP’s victory in assembly elections. Congratulating Mr Saini on his victory, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that Haryana’s role is going to become more important in the resolution of developed India. The BJP secured 48 out of 90 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 46. Meanwhile, the Congress managed to win 37 seats.