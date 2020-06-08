BJP is committed to the development of Odisha: Home Minister Amit Shah at Jan-Samvad Rally

Bhubaneswar: BJP is committed to the development of Odisha and we are working toward that goal under the leadership of PM Modi says Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP cadre and citizens in Odisha at Jan-Samvad Rally.

PM Narendra Modi-led government has extended Rs 5,52,109 crore assistance to #Odisha in 5 years Home Minister Amit Shah at Jan Samvad virtual rally.

In several states like Odisha, more than 42 per cent households don’t have the access to tap water. PM Narendra Modi launched Jal Jeevan Mission to make available safe drinking water through pipeline to 25 crore people by 2022 says Home Minister Amit Shah. Home Minister Shah says, 47 lakh women of Odisha were given free LPGs under Ujjawala Scheme during the lockdown .

PM Modi had promised to present year-wise report card of his government; on behalf of PM Modi, Amit Shah will present the report card says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Jan Samvad virtual rally.

Many governments came with 2/3rd majority but did not have the courage to remove Article 370 & 35A. On 5th August 2019, Narendra Modi ji brought the bill to Parliament & abrogated Article 370 & 35A: Home Minister Amit Shah at Odisha Jan-Samvad Rally. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers provided food to more than 11 crore people during this COVID19 pandemic. I wholeheartedly congratulate party president, his team & all the party workers for this says Home Minister Amit Shah at Odisha Jan-Samvad Rally.

COVID19 is a global pandemic. PM Modi has also advised for social distancing but it can never be between the people and BJP. Led by National President JP Nadda, we are now getting in touch with people via virtual rallies says Home Minister Amit Shah .

