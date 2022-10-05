BJP hits out at AAP-led Delhi govt in connection with alleged irregularities in power subsidy

The BJP today hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government in connection with alleged irregularities in power subsidy.

Briefing media in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the Delhi government has waived an outstanding amount of three thousand 200 crore rupees owed to the two power distribution companies namely BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna Power.

He also alleged that these two Discoms were allowed to charge Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) at a rate of 18 per cent from consumers while they themselves paid LPSC at 12 per cent to the Delhi government. Dr. Trivedi questioned why the Kejriwal government is not giving power subsidies to the consumers directly to bank accounts of consumers by implementing the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme.

The BJP spokesperson also questioned why three persons belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party were appointed to the Board of Discoms instead of government officials. Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta alleged that whatever work the Kejriwal government does its intention is to commit corruption.