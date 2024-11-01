BJP demands apology from Congress for Kharge’s statement on poll pledges

New Delhi: Following Congress chairman Mallikarjun Kharge’s warning to the Karnataka government to only make financially feasible pledges, the BJP demanded an apology from both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad sharply criticized the two senior Congress leaders, questioning whether Karge had imparted the same “gyaan” to the Raebareli MP. He pointed out that Karge frequently makes promises of “khata khat” money transfers to various demographic groups during elections if his party wins.

“For the first time, Congress has acknowledged that they have misled the public,” Prasad told reporters.

According to Prasad, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently told his colleagues in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh not to accept their salaries because of the dire financial circumstances facing the state. Additionally, Prasad stated that Congress has a history of “fooling the voters by making false promises” and that Indira Gandhi used the slogan “garibi hatao” prior to the 1970 elections.

The Karnataka administration was warned by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day when Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hinted that a significant government guarantee will be examined.

In order to counsel other Congress units in poll-bound states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra to balance poll promises with fiscal bandwidth, Kharge warned, citing the Karnataka debate.