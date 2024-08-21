BJP candidate Mamata Mohanta files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A day after being announced as BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate, Mamata Mohanta arrived at the Odisha Assembly to file her nomination papers on Wednesday. Accompanied by Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and other BJP leaders, she filed her nominations for the Rajya Sabha by-poll from Odisha scheduled for September 3.

She recently joined the saffron camp after resigning from her primary membership in BJD and Rajya Sabha. With a BJP having a majority, Mamata is expected to win without much hurdle. Her win is most likely to be unopposed and a piece of cake. Even though several other names were doing the rounds, the BJP picked Mamata as the first choice for the Upper House.