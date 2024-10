BJP Assembles Top Leaders for Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Modi, Shah, Nadda, Gadkari to Campaign

The BJP has announced its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Leading the list are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key Union Ministers, including BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister Nitin Gadkari. Also featured are Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), and Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), among other prominent leaders. This lineup reflects the party’s strong focus on Maharashtra’s electoral battle.