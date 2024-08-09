BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik To Tour Entire State From November

Bhubaneswar: The members of Biju Janata Dal state coordination committee chaired by senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra met BJD President Naveen Patnaik this evening and discussed the party programmes.

On this occasion, Patnaik said, “We are all indebted to the people of Odisha for continuously blessing the Biju Janata Dal for the last 24 years.” He advised party leaders to work hard and continue serving the people.

The five-time former chief minister of Odisha, Patnaik has informed that he will tour the entire state from November to meet the party workers and leaders at the grassroots level.

The BJD coordination committee chaired by Debi Prasad Mishra proposed to the party Supremo for organizational restructuring. They also proposed to divide the Ganjam district into two organizational districts. Along with this, he advised to strengthen the party’s students, youth and women wings and start a month-long ‘padayatra’ from October 2.