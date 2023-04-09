BJD second richest regional political party in India with more than 300% rise in income: ADR report

Bhubaneswar: BJD second richest regional political party in India with more than 300% rise in income as per ADR report. DMK tops in earning among regional parties. Ten regional parties, including the DMK, BJD, YSR Congress, JDU and the AAP, have declared receiving Rs Rs 852.88 crore donations through electoral bonds in 2021-22, according to an NGO working for electoral reforms.

BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan reacts to ADR report on BJD being second richest regional party; says, “The report is just the tip of the iceberg. Apart from legal funding, the BJD has Rs 4500 crore black money.”