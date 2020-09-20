BJD opposes the Farm Bills in Rajya Sabha because of inadequate protection to small & marginal farmers & share croppers

New Delhi: BJD opposes the Farm Bills in Rajya Sabha today because of inadequate protection to small & marginal farmers & share croppers. It asked the Centre to send the Bills to the Select Committee for fine-tuning the Bills. BJD MP Dr. Amar Pataik speaks on behalf of the party.

BJD MP Dr. Amar Pataik said (1)Remunerative prices 4 farmers can’t be solely guaranteed by market(2)Who will safeguard the interests of farmers against big market players?(3)Is the Bill heading towards MSP dilution?(4)BJD MP strongly urged to send the Bills to Select Committee.

Spoke on two Farmers’ Bills in Rajya Sabha,highlighting inadequacy to protect interests of small & marginal farmers & share croppers. Urged Govt to refer the bills to Select Committee. @Naveen_Odisha has always cared for farmers with # KALIA and #BALRAM.https://t.co/m8kmcNSXeZ — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) September 20, 2020

Related

comments