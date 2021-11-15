New Delhi: BJD MP Dr. Amar Patnaik Delivered Keynote address at symposium titled “Religion, Peace & the End of the Otherness” at Baha’i House of Worship, New Delhi. Mr Patnaik spoke of need for reawakening of human consciousness & cognition based on co-operation rather than competition to remove otherness & foster togetherness.

It should be noted that The Office of Public Affairs of the Baha’is of India organised a symposium titled, “Religion, Peace and the End of Otherness”, on Monday, 15th November 2021 from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm.