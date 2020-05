Delhi: BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty returns to Odisha today in Vistara Flight. BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty sais I was in Delhi since the Parliament’s Budget session. Now, I am returning to my state Odisha .

It should be noted that Indian skies opened up for domestic passenger services from today after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off.

