BJD Legislature Party decided to focus on issues like Price Rise, Rath Yatra Management, Assault on ASO, 300 unit free of cost electricity in Budget session of Assembly

Bhubaneswar: BJD Legislature Party Meeting Chaired By Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has decided to focus on several important issues in Monsoon/Budget session of Assembly like Price Rise, Rath Yatra Management, Law & order situation, Assault on ASO, Balasore Curfew , 300 unit free of cost electricity.

Naveen Patnaik in his address urged MLAs for 100% attendance. Also highlighted about training of first-time legislators. The LoP asked Party MLAs to face the session with complete self confidence. BJD MLAs also observed a two-minute silence in the memory of Padma Shri Kamala Pujari.