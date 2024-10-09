BJD Kicks Off Membership Drive; Naveen Patnaik Leads by Renewing His Membership

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) launched its membership drive on Wednesday, with party leader Naveen Patnaik being the first to renew his membership at Shankh Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Senior party leaders will follow suit, and new members will be welcomed into the party. The drive aims to engage students and women, allowing for both online and offline registration.

Running for two months, this initiative occurs every three years, with BJD previously collecting over a million members during the last drive. The party has set the same target this time and will form various assemblies and committees at different levels to support the campaign.