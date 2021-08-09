BJD holds Jagatsinghpur district executive body meet

Report by Kahnu Nanda,Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur district BJD unit held its executive body meeting here on Sunday. District BJD president and MLA Prasanta Muduli chaired the meeting accompanying party’s state observers minister Samir Ranjan Das, MP Prasanna Acharya, and minister Raghunandan Das MP Dr Rajashree Mallick, MLAs Bijaya Shankar Das, Sambit Routray, Ex MP Dr Kulamani Samal, BJD leaders as Sabita Mohapatra, Dolagovinda Dash, Dipti Das, Madhusudan Sahoo, Jagatsinghpur municipality BJD president Priyabrata Mohapatra, block presidents of 8 blocks, Zilla Parishad members. The executive body meeting discussed the party’s strategy with regards to strengthening BJD organization in grassroots level and zonal level eying urban and local bodies’ elections to be held in state next year. [Ends]

Related