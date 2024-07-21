New Delhi: BJD demands special category status for Odisha at the all-party meeting ahead of the budget session of parliament . Among other demands, BJD also raised the issue about guv Raghubar Das’s son assaulting a Raj Bhavan staffer & the police inaction over the issue.

After the all-party meeting at the Parliament, #BJD MP Dr Sasmit Patra says, “On behalf of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), we have placed several demands in the all-party meeting…Odisha has been deprived of the special category status for more than two decades…Political parties from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have also demanded special category status for their respective states. BJD has demanded special category status for Odisha…The second issue is the non-revision of coal royalty for the state of Odisha…We raised the issue about the declining central transfer of funds and the need to work towards it…No action has been taken against the Governor of Odisha’s son who had beaten a Raj Bhawan staffer is extremely shocking. The rule of law is not being followed by the state of Odisha and its government”.