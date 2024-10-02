BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik to Flag Off Jana Sampark Yatra

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will launch its Jana Sampark Yatra today, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Party chief Naveen Patnaik will begin the march from the Bhubaneswar Ekamra constituency, which will run until October 6.

The yatra aims to highlight the BJP’s failures during its first 100 days in government. A second phase of the march is planned from October 21 to 30, with party leaders instructed to hold similar marches statewide.

Additionally, a membership campaign will kick off on October 9, focusing on recruiting youth and students. The goal is to enlist over one million new members, with oversight from a committee led by former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Naik.