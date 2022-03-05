BJD Announces Mayor Candidates For Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur Municipal Corporations

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik today announced Sanghamitra Dalei, Sulochana Das and Subhash Chandra Singh as the party candidates for the post of Mayor in three municipal corporations for the forthcoming ULB polls scheduled on March 24.

While BJD Spokesperson Sulochana Das has been nominated for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Rajya Sabha Member Subhash Chandra Singh will contest for the Mayor post in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

BJD President Naveen Patnaik approved the name of Sanghamitra Dalei, who is the president of BJD’s women wing in Ganjam district, for the post of Mayor in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).