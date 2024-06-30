Bisweswar Foods recently launched its latest offering, Mix Chhatua in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bisweswar Foods Pvt Ltd, a renowned agro-based product company, recently launched its latest offering, Mix Chhatua, at a hotel in Bhubaneswar. The event was attended by the company’s Managing Director Rashmi Sahoo, Senior Manager of Accounts and Marketing Srikant Mohapatra, Senior Manager of Production Silpa Das, and PA to Director Adyasha Patnaik, who provided valuable insights into this new product.

Mix Chhatua is a high-nutrition product packed with protein, fiber, calcium, iron, manganese, and magnesium. This unique blend is formulated to help regulate body temperature and prevent overheating. Additionally, this product is designed to increase energy levels, aid in digestion and gut health, support weight management, enhance hair and skin health, maintain healthy glucose levels, lower cholesterol, replenish lost nutrients, and improve appetite.

The company offers a wide range of breakfast cereals beyond Mix Chhatua, including oats, masala oats, muesli, Chocobites, cornflakes, ragi flour, and chapati flour. Moreover, the company develops healthy sweeteners in the form of jaggery powder for consumers and a selection of instant mix products such as Punjabi Tadka, Dev Bhog Khichdi, and Biryani, all falling under the brand’s portfolio.