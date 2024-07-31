Biswabhushan Harichandan receives Warm Send Off in Raipur

Raipur : Outgoing Governor of Chhattisgarh Biswabhushan Harichandan was accorded a warm send off at Raipur today. To mark the occasion a spectacular departure ceremony was organised in Shri Harichandan’s honour at Mana State hanger of Raipur Airport. The Farewell function was attended by CM of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Arun Sao, Several Ministers, Chairman of Greater Odia Samaj and MLA of Raipur City North Purandar Mishra, C.E.O of State Red Cross Society M.K.Rout and host of other dignitaries. Shri Harichandan and family were accorded an emotional send off by the attendees.

Chief Minister Shri Sai expressed his gratitude to Shri Harichandan for his active and able guidance to take Chhattisgarh to Newer heights of progress and prosperity. Shri Sai wished Shri Harichandan long and healthy life. Replying to CM Shri Sai, Shri Harichandan wished further advancement and development of Chhattisgarh and peace and tranquillity for the residents of the State. After the farewell ceremony Shri Harichandan left for Bhubaneswar by a special aircraft.

A grand parting ceremony was organised by non resident Odias of Chhattisgarh at the premises of Jagannath temple in Gayatri Nagar under the leadership of the Founder of the temple and MLA Purandar Mishra yesterday evening. As a mark of respect Shri Harichandan was greeted with auspicious coconut, shawl and memorable memento. Shri Harichandan, wife Suprava Harichandan and other family members participated in a special puja at the temple during the occasion.