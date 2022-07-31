Bishesha Khabar Newspaper honoured Senior Distinguished Media Figure Prasant Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The Bishesha Khabar Newspaper, which is led by former MP Shri Kharabela Swain, honoured senior journalist and eminent media figure Shri Prasant Patnaik during its annual function.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Editor Sambad News Daily and MLA Odisha Legislative Assembly), Haraprasad Das (Former Accountant General), Sampad Mohapatra (Former Odisha Chief NDTV), Prakash Mishra (Former DG Police) and Bijay Patnaik (Former Chief Secretary of Odisha)were among the guests of honour.

Many other eminent personalities were present in the function.

The function was held on 30th July 2022 at Gita Govinda Sadan, Bhubaneswar.