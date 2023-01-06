BIS officials conduct enforcement raid at Cococart ventures, Parashnath compound Bhiwandi, Thane

Acting on information received regarding violation of Toys quality control order (QCO) a team of officials from Bureau of Indian Standard, Mumbai Branch Office-II, conducted an Enforcement raid on 03.01.2023 at M/s Cococart ventures private limited, Parashnath compound Bhiwandi, Thane, Maharashtra.

During the raid it was found that the company imported Kinder joy chocolate T(4×3) 150 GM’s variety which comes along with soft toys. As per Toys quality control order (QCO) all toys shall be BIS certified as per IS 9873-part 1and shall possess standard mark with valid BIS license number on it. Soft toys found during the search and seizure were not BIS certified as per IS 9873 which is a violation of Toys quality control order. Sufficient quantity of material found during the raid were seized and invoice bills copies were collected which indicates that the firm was involved in selling these toys to various prominent locations in airports which is violation of Clause 17(1) of BIS Act 2016. Action is being initiated to file a case in the court of law for the offence.

As per BIS Act – 2016, No person shall manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any such goods without a Standard mark, except under a valid licence. Citizens may please access BIS Act-2016 for Penalty & Obligations of licence holder, seller, etc through link( https://www.bis.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BIS-Act-2016.pdf).

The Violation of QCO order is punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of minimum Rs. 2,00,000 or both as per BIS Act 2016.

Therefore, all consumers are encouraged to use BIS CARE App (available both in Mobile Android + IOS) to find out the list of mandatory products which shall be BIS certified and also requested to ascertain the genuineness of ISI Mark on the product before making purchase, by visiting BIS website http://www.bis.gov.in. Citizens are requested that in case they come across any instance where mandatory products were being sold without BIS certification or misuse of ISI Mark on any product, the same may be informed to the Head, MUBO-II, Western Regional Office, BIS, 2nd Floor, NTH(WR), F-10, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400 093. Such complaints can also be made by E-mail at the address [email protected]. The source of such information will be kept confidential.